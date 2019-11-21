Foo Fighters announced as the first headliners of Rock In Rio Lisboa 2020

Dave Grohl's band played the Brazil event earlier this year

Foo Fighters have been announced as the first headliners of Rock In Rio Lisboa 2020.

Dave Grohl‘s band will be perform at the event in Lisbon, Portugal on June 21 as part of the band’s 25th anniversary. The bash, which is the Portuguese version of Brazil’s Rock In Rio, will take place over the weekend of June 20-21 and 27-28. You can purchase tickets here.

The band performed at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival back in September. At the time Grohl teased nuggets of info about their new album.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, he told the crowd at the time. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

The frontman has since admitted that the Foo Fighters’ next album is going to be “fucking weird”.

Speaking to Eric Blair, host of Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Grohl kept tight lipped for the most part but offered three words that best describe how the band’s 10th studio album is going to sound.

Asked how it’ll differ from 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’, he replied: “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

He has also since said the Foo Fighters have “never been cool” and claims the band are “totally dad rock”.

Grohl added: “We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music.”