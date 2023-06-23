Foo Fighters play Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 as mystery band The Churnups revealed

Foo Fighters have taken to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023, finally confirming that they are behind mystery band The Churnups.

The band were one of several acts rumoured to be performing under the moniker The Churnups on the opening Friday of Glasto.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl was backstage earlier today, with eagled-eyed fans noticing Arctic Monkeys stage gear in the background which confirm that the picture is new.

The band opened with ‘All My Life’, with Grohl telling the crowd: “All right motherfuckers, let’s dance!”

The Foos are performing on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

2023 also marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glasto – on the same day and in the same slot as The Churnups are billed.

Last year, Grohl made a special guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show on the Pyramid Stage along with Bruce Springsteen.

In a five star review of new album ‘But Here We Are’, NME said the Foos’ eleventh album was “a suitably pensive toast to rock’s restorative powers” which saw them “work through their grief” after the death of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

Visit here for all the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Glastonbury 2023.