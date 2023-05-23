‘Fortnite’ and the Spider-Verse collide in new crossover

Fortnite‘s latest Spider-Verse crossover is here, introducing Miles Morales, Miguel O’Hara, web-shooters, and more.

Starting today (May 23), Fortnite players will be able to jump into the battle royale and take part in the Spidey-themed Week 11 Quests. These quests can be completed by using the newly added web-shooters, which can be picked up from the ground by exchanging Bars from Spider-Gwen.

Most of these Quests reward XP, while one of them rewards the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track. This Lobby Track features a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film.

You can check out the launch trailer below:

Players can also get their hands on the new Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) skins from the Item Shop.

The two characters also have matching accessories, which can also be bought from the in-game store. The Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit comes with the masked Earth 1610 alt Style and includes the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling, as well as a pork chop with the Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe, which has the built-in Put ‘er There Emote.

Meanwhile, the 2099 Web Cape Back Bling comes with the Spider-Man 2099 skin, on top of the dual-wield 928 Axes Pickaxe. There’s also a special MEGA City Swing loading screen included in the new collection.

The crossover coincides with the upcoming release of Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film on June 2.

