‘Fortnite’ will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Epic Games has announced that its famous free-to-play battle royale, Fortnite, will be playable on Sony’s and Microsoft’s upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both next-gen consoles are expected to launch during the holiday season this year.

The announcement, which was made via the official Fortnite blog, included several interesting titbits on what the technological future of Fortnite might entail given the advancements and capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In the blog post, the Fortnite team addressed a few questions. The first clarification was on the next-gen release of Fortnite – it will be the same version of the game that current-gen players are used to. “No, this is not a new version of Fortnite. It’s Fortnite optimised to take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles,” explained the team.

While Epic Games didn’t reveal too much about the next-gen consoles’ hardware, the company has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 will be used for the consoles: “At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021.”

Finally, Epic Games announced that it plans to support cross-play across all platforms, including current- and next-gen consoles. It will also support cross-progression, meaning players will be able to save their accounts across multiple platforms, keeping their game progression intact.

Fortnite is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.