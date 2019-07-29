Four killed and 15 injured in shooting at Californian festival

A six-year-old boy was among the dead.

A gunman has killed three people and injured fifteen more after he opened fire at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon (July 28), according to the New York Times. He was later shot dead by police.

The Gilroy garlic festival, founded in 1979, is an annual event and one of the largest food festivals in the US. It also features a musical lineup which was this year headlined by country music star, Colbie Caillat.

The gunman, who was later identified by police as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, reportedly used a rifle and gained entry to the Gilroy garlic festival by cutting through a fence in a bid to avoid the tight security measures at the event.

Speaking at a press conference, Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said another suspect was “involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way” before adding that the motive behind the killings was still unclear.

They added that the gunman was engaged in “less than a minute” and was killed by police. Whilst the second suspect has not yet been identified, police are expected to give an update later today.

Among the victims in the attack was six-year-old Stephen Romero. Speaking to KGO-TV, his grandmother, Maribel Romero, said he was a “loving boy” who was “always kind, happy and, you know, playful”. His father, Alberto Romero added: “My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say.”

Country artists Caylee Hammack, King Calaway and Waterloo Revival assured fans they were safe following the incident, with all three acts playing the festival prior to the shooting.

King Calaway has ended their set moments before the shooting began according to a Twitter post by Judi Vieira who tweeted: “My son was present at the Garlic Festival today with his act, @KingCalaway, who were performing there.

“…Thank God they had just finished their set and left the stage.”

An hour later, the band confirmed they were safe via Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. We’re all ok. Sending out love to everyone at the Gilroy Garlic festival and the emergency services at the scene.”

US President Donald Trump tweeted that people in the area should “be careful and safe” and later issued a statement saying “we grieve for their families.”