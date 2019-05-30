Four new ‘Harry Potter’ stories are on the way

The new e-books will focus on individual Hogwarts lessons

Four new Harry Potter stories are set to be published later this year, it has been announced.

J.K. Rowling has penned some brand new tales to continue the wizarding franchise, which will all be released as e-books by Pottermore Publishing.

The stories will focus on specific Hogwarts lessons, including Divination, Herbology, Care of Magical Creatures, and Defence Against The Dark Arts. The first two books – A Journey Through Charms And Defence Against The Dark Arts and …Potions And Herbology – will be released on June 27.

The remaining two books are expected to be made available shortly afterwards. According to Rowling, the new publications will “take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

“Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by JK Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” a statement from Pottermore reads.

Earlier this month, Vans revealed a first look at their upcoming Harry Potter collaboration. The shoes feature designs reflecting each of the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. A release date for the shoes has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe – who played Potter in the film adaptations of the original novels – recently said he would be “fascinated to watch” a TV reboot of the series. “I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” he said, referencing the actors who play the character in the stage production, Cursed Child.