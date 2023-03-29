France could make it mandatory for influencers to label filtered or doctored images

Filtered or doctored images from influencers in France may have to be labelled as such in the future, the country’s Finance Minister has warned.

As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, Bruno Le Maire announced in a press conference on Friday (March 24) that conversations are taking place regarding a new law making it mandatory for images to be labelled with any filters or changes that have been made to them.

He said that the move is being discussed to “limit the destructive psychological effects of these practices on Internauts’ esteem.”

He added: “All promotion for cosmetic surgery by an influencer as part of a paid partnership will be prohibited. I want to say to the influencers who do not respect the law, from now on, we will have a zero-tolerance approach. No sidestepping or breaking the rules.”

The planned regulation will be raised in Parliament in the next week, with an oversight team set up within the Directorate General for Consumer Affairs, Competition and Fraud Prevention department.

In the UK meanwhile, TikTok has been banned from UK government phones over security concerns around the Chinese-owned app.

In a statement to parliament this month (March 16), Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the video sharing app – which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance – would be banned with immediate effect.

Describing it as a “precautionary” but “prudent” measure following a review by the National Cyber Security Centre, Dowden said (via BBC): “The security of sensitive government information must come first”.

Earlier this month, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted 24 to 16 to give President Joe Biden the power to enforce a national ban on TikTok. The Biden administration has now threatened to ban TikTok in the US unless Chinese owners sell their stakes.