Frankie Muniz says he stormed off ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ set and didn’t return for two episodes

Frankie Muniz has revealed he once stormed off the Malcolm in the Middle set and didn’t come back for two episodes.

The actor is currently competing in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where he told fellow campmates about the incident. Muniz starred in the series alongside Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield and Erik Per Sullivan.

According to Muniz, who was fourteen when he began acting on Malcolm In The Middle, the actor stormed off set for two episodes due to the behaviour of “certain people”.

Advertisement

“Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful,” he recalled. “Like they walked on pins and needles.

“I was so mortified by seeing people afraid to stand up for themselves, I was like: ‘Say something.’ I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me. It helped that the show was based around me.”

Just days ago, Muniz announced that a Malcolm in the Middle reboot was the “closest it’s ever been”. In a TikTok video, Muniz told viewers: “Without giving away too much, because there’s nothing confirmed – I can say that, but I know that it is the closest it’s ever been to being a reality, I can say that.”

He continued: “So if it’s going to happen it’ll happen soon but, you know, we’ve also been saying that for eight years.”

Muniz’s comment echo the sentiments expressed by Bryan Cranston in an exclusive interview with NME. Cranston played father Hal on the series before his pivotal role as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

Advertisement

“I have a greater appreciation of even what the show is and was and would love to dive in with all of those people again to do it,” he told NME last year. “So many shows have been rebooted, and so many shows shouldn’t have been rebooted. So I don’t want to be like just one of those shows – it has to make sense, it has to be good. So we’ll see.”

In other news, Frankie Muniz has responded to speculation he was “dying”.