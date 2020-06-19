Frisco has released an emotive new protest song, ‘Black Man’ – you can listen to the song below.

The song, which explores race inequalities and the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody, was released today (June 19). All profits from the song will go to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Speaking about the track, the Boy Better Know rapper said: “I wouldn’t feel right releasing any other song than this one given the current state of the world.”

You can listen to the track below:

On one verse which references the death of Floyd, Frisco raps: “We live life but we know death, police kill a Black man then we protest/Listen, I swear down man I’m tired now, we need change right now…”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Mass protests across the US and all over the world have followed in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Artists who have released protest songs in recent weeks include Elvis Costello, The Killers, H.E.R., and Trey Songz whilst others, including Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z, have shared protest playlists.

A large number of names from across the worlds of music and entertainment have publicly called for justice for Floyd following his death, including Killer Mike,Beyonce, Ice Cube, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Adele and Travis Scott.

Last November, Frisco unveiled new track ‘Cool Nuh’, which saw him joining forces with DJ Spragga Benz. The track is taken from his upcoming third album and sees him heading into dancehall territory with Benz, a leading pioneer of the genre.

Speaking about his upcoming album to NME, Frisco said: “I’m trying to make this album perfect and I’m my own biggest critic, but with that being said at this point I’m totally happy with the music I have now.”

He continued: “I’ve had time to tweak things, work with artists I’ve never worked with before, and really just soak in the music.”