Trending:

From Stormzy to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, here are the best 2019 celebrity Halloween costumes

Will Richards

Get spooky...

Many of the celebrity world celebrated Halloween early at the weekend, with all manner of weird and wonderful costumes being shown off.

With plenty of Billie Eilish impersonators and Halsey managing to dress up as two iconic singers over the course of one weekend, it was a vintage year for celebrity Halloween costumes.

It seems like the winner of this year’s Halloween is Billie Eilish, though she hasn’t even dressed up herself. Across the weekend, the likes of Jameela Jamil, Anne-Marie, Nina Dobrev and more all dressed up as the teen star, with Anne-Marie even going as far as including the crutches Eilish recently sported as part of her costume. “This shit is tripping me out,” Billie commented.

View this post on Instagram

I’m the bad guy

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Another highlight came from Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, with Biel dressing up as N-SYNC-era Timberlake, and Justin as her microphone.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Stormzy was also out in force for Halloween, doing his best Friday The 13th impression as part of the Haunted House Party at Wembley Arena in London.

Stormzy attends the KISS Haunted House Party 2019 at The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In terms of effort, Halsey will take a lot of beating this Halloween. First, she did her best Marilyn Manson impression at her own Halloween party before covering Avril Lavigne’s ‘Girlfriend’ with the singer herself.

View this post on Instagram

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

She and her boyfriend Evan Peters then dressed up as Sonny and Cher at the American Horror Story premiere.

Evan Peters and Halsey attend FX’s “American Horror Story” 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Other highlights came from Gabrielle Union, who channelled her own 2000 film Bring It On with her daughter Kaavia.

View this post on Instagram

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Kylie Jenner took the mother-daughter link one step further, dressing her child up as Jenner herself, in her get-up from this year’s Met Gala.

Other impersonations this Halloween came from Elizabeth Hurley, who channelled Uma Thurman in Tarantino classic Kill Bill, and Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up as Ariana Grande, captioning her Instagram post: “no tears left to cry”.

View this post on Instagram

🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

View this post on Instagram

no tears left to cry

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on