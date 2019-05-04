‘Game of Thrones’ creators hint that we’ve not seen the last of the White Walkers

Is a major twist on the cards? Spoilers ahead...

The creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss have hinted that the show may not have seen the last of the White Walkers.

In what could be a major plot twist, the pair were less than definitive on Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked if viewers had seen the last of the White Walkers – the formidable army of the dead led by the Night King.

Last week, an epic showdown between the living and the dead took place and saw the likes of Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and Beric Dondarrion meet their ends during the bloody battle. All this, of course, came before Arya Stark triumphed in the dramatic showdown against The Night King leading viewers to think the army had now been defeated.

However, when pressed by Kimmel, the two paused and looked at each other before replying “We’re not gonna answer that”, implying that we had not yet seen the last of the army, who were regarded as the greatest threat to life in Westeros.

In the interview, Benioff and Weiss also spoke about their time together at college and their work with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. They also spoke about how they began the process of adapting the books for television. You can watch the full interview here:

Meanwhile, Daenyrys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke has hinted that there’s even more to come after last week’s battle. Also speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Clarke teased that this week’s episode will be even bigger. She’s recommending that fans find the best television possible to watch it on.

Describing what to expect, Emilia said that they “are going to be mental – episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh.”

Earlier this week, Game of Thrones star John Bradley admitted his surprise after character Samwell Tarly survived the Battle of Winterfell.

“I didn’t think I was gonna survive either,” Bradley told Ellen DeGeneres after she confessed her belief that Sam was a goner.

“Because you’re always kind of looking at the scripts for the new episode with one eye open. You’re so nervous.”

He added: “And people say, ‘Oh, Sam can’t die’, and ‘Sam’s too important’ or ‘Sam’s too beloved’. And you just think, ‘God, don’t you watch this show? Have you never seen this show before?’ Important and beloved doesn’t matter. Nobody is sacred and nobody is safe in Game of Thrones.”