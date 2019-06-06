Could the fate of Stannis have predicted what happened to Dani? Spoilers ahead!

Game of Thrones fans think the fate of Daenerys Targaryen may have been predicted by the fate of another character in season 5.

Reddit users have pointed out the similarities between the fate of Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), who met his end in Season 5 following ‘The Battle of the Bastards’ and that of Dany (Emilia Clarke), who died in the season finale at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

One user, ‘podteod’ highlighted the similarities between Dany and Stannis, both of whom felt they had a rightful claim to the Iron Throne, and both of whom burned innocent victims in their quest to rule Westeros.

podteod wrote: “I was thinking about Stannis and his purpose in the story, and found that he has many similarities with Daenerys. Both were ‘the rightful heirs’ and were motivated by it, and considered the Iron Throne to be their right and duty. Both were linked to the element of fire, Stannis through Melisandre and her religion and Dany through her dragons. They both burned their enemies.

“Both helped Jon against the enemy to the north. Stannis helped against the freefolk and Daenerys against the Dead. Also they were both very influential figures for Jon.”

podteod continued: “Both had their closest advisors betray them in favour of Jon Snow (Melisandre and Tyrion/Varys). And they both held Dragonstone as their base of operations. They both lost their parents, and two brothers. They were directly involved in the death of the younger ones. (Renly killed by Melisandre, Viserys killed by Drogo while Dany watched).

“…I think this is not a coincidence, and Stannis’s fate was a warning of what will happen to Daenerys, and that being a rightful heir is not enough to be a good ruler.”

The theory has since gained traction, with many thinking that Stannis’ character trajectory may have predicted what happened to Dany.

In other news, it was revealed recently that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin may be delaying the long-awaited final book in the long-running saga even more, thanks to a new role with an entertainment company.

Despite revealing a working deadline of the end of July, 2020 for The Winds of Winter recently, the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy saga, Martin has now taken on a job as Chief World Builder for Meow Wolf – an immersive entertainment company that aims to transport audiences to fantastic realms – leaving many fans to speculate that the role will lead to more delays with the final novel.

Martin is also currently working on one of several Game of Thrones prequels, the first of which is expected for release next year.