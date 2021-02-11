‘Game Of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ starts production in April

Game of Thrones spinoff series House of Dragon is set to begin production this spring.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to TVLine that showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal “have been writing for a long time” and that shooting will start in April.

The show is set to star Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is described by HBO as the “younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.”

Cooke has been cast as Alicent Hightower, “the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

Cooke also revealed recently that she had never seen Game of Thrones before auditioning for the prequel series.

“When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any Game Of Thrones,” Cooke told Variety. “But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”

Recalling the audition process, she added: “I had to do so many self-tapes. I was on hold for ages.”

House of the Dragon is set to land on HBO in 2022.