‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington is joining the MCU

The actor will be joining Angelina Jolie and co. in 'The Eternals'

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington is swapping dragons for superheroes as the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Confirmed earlier today (August 24) by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Expo, Harrington, who played Jon Snow in GOT, will be joining the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals as Dane Whitman, reports Digital Spy.

Feige also confirmed that Humans and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan will be joining the project as Sersi, which comes after it was previously reported she was in talks for the role.

The Eternals is based on a comic book written by Jack Kirby for Marvel which began in 1976. Set millions of years in the past, it sees powerful aliens called The Celestials experiment on humans. While doing so, they create a race of superhumans known as The Eternals and a second villainous race, The Deviants.

Other actors already confirmed to appear in The Eternals include Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumali Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry. It will be the 25th film from Marvel and is due for release in US cinemas on November 6 2020.

In other D23 news, it has been confirmed that Ewan McGregor will once again star as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new Star Wars TV series.

Elsewhere at this weekend’s expo, the first trailer for the forthcoming new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian was released.