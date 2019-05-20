Trending:

The world reacts to the ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale

Elizabeth Aubrey

It's over! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD...

The final episode of  Game of Thrones has aired and fans around the world have been sharing their reactions as the epic, eight-season programme came to an end.

Famous fans including Shirley Manson, Stephen King and more were sharing their anticipation of the final episode before it began in the early hours of Monday morning, whilst other fans speculated on how the show might end.

Cast members too were thanking fans for watching and sharing their memories of the last eight seasons – you can read some of their thoughts here:

View this post on Instagram

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for watching #gameofthrones #seasonfinale

A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on

View this post on Instagram

Tonight. ❤️💔

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

View this post on Instagram

BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones 🖤⚔️

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

Early reactions to the start of the episode were largely positive, with fans praising the show’s pacing and action:

Half way in, and the first major shock of the episode arrived: Dany was killed by Jon. At this point, most of the internet melted but there was still a lot of love for Dany’s dragon, Drogo, who decided to burn the iron throne to a crisp:

And then perhaps the biggest shock of all arrived when Bran was named king. It was a decision many didn’t see coming and the reaction largely wasn’t a favourable one:

Meanwhile, one particular reunion towards the episode end made everyone feel a little better after the major curveball of Bran being named king:

However, reactions to the ending have been mixed overall. Here’s some of the reaction so far:

The final season has split viewers so far, with over 1 million people demanding a re-write of the final season. However, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said they are grateful for viewers sharing their reactions but rarely log on to read them.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.

“It’s gratifying to have people care enough about what you’re doing to feel like they need to comment on it in real time. Social media has been central to the way the show has been watched by many people.

 