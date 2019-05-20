The world reacts to the ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale

It's over! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD...

The final episode of Game of Thrones has aired and fans around the world have been sharing their reactions as the epic, eight-season programme came to an end.

Famous fans including Shirley Manson, Stephen King and more were sharing their anticipation of the final episode before it began in the early hours of Monday morning, whilst other fans speculated on how the show might end.

Cast members too were thanking fans for watching and sharing their memories of the last eight seasons – you can read some of their thoughts here:

Early reactions to the start of the episode were largely positive, with fans praising the show’s pacing and action:

Half way in, and the first major shock of the episode arrived: Dany was killed by Jon. At this point, most of the internet melted but there was still a lot of love for Dany’s dragon, Drogo, who decided to burn the iron throne to a crisp:

And then perhaps the biggest shock of all arrived when Bran was named king. It was a decision many didn’t see coming and the reaction largely wasn’t a favourable one:

Meanwhile, one particular reunion towards the episode end made everyone feel a little better after the major curveball of Bran being named king:

However, reactions to the ending have been mixed overall. Here’s some of the reaction so far:

The final season has split viewers so far, with over 1 million people demanding a re-write of the final season. However, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said they are grateful for viewers sharing their reactions but rarely log on to read them.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.

“It’s gratifying to have people care enough about what you’re doing to feel like they need to comment on it in real time. Social media has been central to the way the show has been watched by many people.