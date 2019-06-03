‘Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan admits she hasn’t seen the finale yet

Spoilers ahead, obviously

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has revealed that she hasn’t yet watched the final season of the epic HBO show.

Whilst her character appeared in the season’s final episode and survived the series, in a new interview with Sunday Brunch, Whelan admitted that she hadn’t yet watched all of the final episode, nor the final season of the show.

Speaking to Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy, Whelan said: “I haven’t watched the end yet, no,” but admitted that she did know how the finale ended.

Whelan said: “I do know what happens. I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven’t seen most of the series yet, because we didn’t have internet in our house.” Whelan also went on to describe her role in the series as “life-changing”, saying she was in the “right place at the right time” when she was cast as Yara Greyjoy. “It was such a fun thing to do,” Whelan added. “It’s hard to quantify – having that on your CV definitely changes things, but in terms of actually that being a tangible thing in your life, it’s hard to know. But of course, it really does help.” In other news, it was revealed last week that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin may be delaying the long-awaited final book in the long-running saga even more, thanks to a new role with an entertainment company. Despite revealing a working deadline of the end of July, 2020 for The Winds of Winter recently, the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy saga, Martin has now taken on a job as Chief World Builder for Meow Wolf, an immersive entertainment company that aims to transport audiences to fantastic realms. Linked with the group for over 10 years, after he helped secure the building that would be converted into its mysterious House of Eternal Return attraction in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Martin said Meow Wolf captured his curiosity “from the very beginning. “They really sparked my interest and their vision pushed all my buttons – a sci-fi world spanning multiple universes – they delivered something we’ve never seen before,” he explained of the company. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Meow Wolf storyworld for years to come.”

Martin is also currently working on one of several Game of Thrones prequels, the first of which is expected for release next year.