‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey explains how deleted scene solved a major plot hole

"It was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei."

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has revealed how a deleted scene offered an answer to an apparent plot hole that arose during the show’s finale.

Headey, who played Queen Cersei Lannister in the fantasy show, explained how a scene which failed to make the final cut showed the fate of the baby she was carrying when the Red Keep collapsed around her.

Appearing at the German ComicCon in Munich last weekend, Headey explained how the scene would have offered an extremely emotional end to Cersei’s story.

“We shot a scene that never made it into season seven, which was where I lose the baby,” she said.

“It was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in, and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently.”

During the show’s final run, fans began speculating about whether Cersei was in fact faking her pregnancy in order to secure essential protection from her brothers Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

As for her actual death, Headey previously admitted that she wasn’t entirely on board with the way in which Cersei met her end.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey told The Observer, referencing what she would tell the series’ showrunners should the opportunity arise.

“I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet,” she said.

Headey’s comments come weeks after the conclusion of the big budget fantasy epic, which divided fans and fellow castmembers alike. Episode 5 of the final series was the worst rated in the show’s history.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones prequel has begun production in Northern Ireland.