Gamers rejoice: the PlayStation 5 is coming out next year

Just in time for the holidays

PlayStation have announced that the PS5 is set to arrive next year.

It follows the first details of the new next-generation console being revealed back in April.

In a post on the console’s official website, President and CEO Jim Ryan shared details of the console, and confirmed after some speculation that it will indeed be called the PlayStation 5.

“Since we originally unveiled our next-generation console in April, we know that there’s been a lot of excitement and interest in hearing more about what the future of games will bring,” Ryan wrote.

“Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020.”

The post also details the new PS5 controller, saying: “One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.”

“To that end, there are two key innovations with the PlayStation 5’s new controller,” the message continues. “First, we’re adopting haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” technology found in controllers since the 5th generation of consoles. With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”

The message goes on to describe a new feature called “adaptive triggers”, saying: “Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain. In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions.

“Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal.