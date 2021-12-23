1047 Games CEO says ‘Splitgate’ and ‘Halo Infinite’ will “help each other”

Ian Proulx, the CEO of 1047 Games, has said that Splitgate and Halo Infinite “will help each other” in the long run.

During a new interview with The Loadout, Ian Proulx discussed the recent release of Halo Infinite and touched on whether or not the game’s popularity could impact 1047’s Splitgate.

“I’m actually glad [Halo Infinite] is out,” Proulx said. “I honestly think that, in the long run, Halo Infinite and Splitgate will help each other. I think that there’s just so much noise and so many battle royales right now, and [these two games] are bringing people over to the arena shooter genre.”

Advertisement

Proulx continued to talk about how kids today probably have never played Halo, Quake or Unreal Tournament, saying, “They’ve never played this kind of game. And getting them exposure to that I think is just a good thing for the genre as a whole.”

During the interview, the CEO said that Splitgate‘s player count has only grown on PlayStation consoles since Halo Infinite launched as an Xbox exclusive title.

Elsewhere, 343 Industries has promised that Halo Infinite will get some drastic changes to limited-time events before the return of the Fracture: Tenrai. Jeff Hook 343’s head of design revealed that when Fracture: Tenrai returns in January, the number of XP boosts and challenge swaps in the event pass will be reduced, while cosmetic items will be available during the event that were previously only obtainable on the in-game store or the event pass.

In other news, GTA Online is offering players the chance to get their hands on several freebies this holiday season, as well as a collection of discounts.