12 new leaders and 6 reworked figureheads are coming to ‘Civilization 6’

Civilization 6 has confirmed that new leaders and reworked figureheads are set to arrive in the turn-based strategy game, starting next week.

Starting next week, 2K Games has announced it will be introducing a new season pass that will add a dozen new leaders and six “new takes” on existing ones via six individual packs of downloadable content.

“The Leader Pass encourages you to break out of your comfort zone with new approaches to diplomacy, war, expansion, and more,” 2K said. “Each leader arrives with a suite of surprising new or updated abilities alongside inventive new agendas that’ll change the way you play over five exciting months of world domination.”

The first pack is known as the Great Negotiators pack. It’s due for release November 21 and features Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia).

It will be followed by the Great Commanders pack, which includes Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia) (3), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire), and the Rulers Of China Pack which will introduce Yongle, Qin Shi Huang The Unifier, and Wu Zetian to Civilization 6.

Return to rule in 𝗖𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜: 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 🤴🏻 12 NEW LEADERS, 6 NEW PERSONAS 🌎 Included in Civilization VI Anthology on Steam & Epic ⏰ First pack launches November 21, 2022 Learn more 👉 https://t.co/mp1oWOE97d pic.twitter.com/sWRKYtQfk8 — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) November 15, 2022

The Rulers Of The Sahara Pack is set to follow, bringing Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt) and King Sundiata Keita (Mali) to the game, while the Great Builders Pack will feature Theodora (Byzantines), Sejong (Korea) (6) and Ludwig II (Germany).

The final pack (Rulers Of England) is due for release before the end of March 2023 and will include Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway) and Victoria – Age of Steam (England).

Exact prices and specific release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to PC Gamer, 2K Games explained why they decided to release a new season pass after it previously said Civilization 6 was “the complete experience”.

“Leader Pass wasn’t part of the original scope for Civilization 6. “We decided to create the Leader Pass after we saw the incredible response fans had for New Frontier Pass and their wishes for more Leaders to be added to Civilization 6.”

Last year, a job listing at Firaxis suggested that Civilization 7 was in the works.

In other news, Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has spoken about delaying Starfield and Redfall, saying he believes it was “the right thing to do”.