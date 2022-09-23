17-year-old arrested in UK with sources alleging connection to ‘GTA 6’ hack

City of London Police have arrested a 17-year-old teen in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, with sources claiming that the arrest is related to a recent hack that caused stolen gameplay videos of GTA 6 to appear online.

A statement from City of London Police confirms that on Thursday evening (September 22), it “arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s National Cyber Crime Unit.”

The male teen remains in custody.

Advertisement

When asked if the arrest was made in connection to the recent hacks at Uber and Rockstar Games, City of London Police told NME that they can’t add any further detail at the moment.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

However, several people have alleged that the arrest is in connection to the GTA 6 leak on Sunday (September 18), which saw videos of GTA 6 – stolen from Rockstar – published online. The same hacker reportedly targeted Uber earlier in the month, with the rideshare company confirming it was working with the FBI in relation to the hack.

According to journalist Matthew Keys, a “source with knowledge of the matter” has claimed that the arrest is “connected to the hack on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies,” and added that the suspect “is believed to be connected to a group identifying itself as Lapsus$.”

Earlier in the year, a report alleged that a 16-year-old near Oxford was connected to hacking group Lapsus$, which had targeted companies including Microsoft, Nvidia, and Ubisoft.

Advertisement

Keys’ source added that their source claims the arrest was carried out in connection to an FBI investigation, and a statement from City Of London Police could be issued later today.

On Monday (September 19), Rockstar confirmed that “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems” which resulted in leaked videos of GTA 6 surfacing online.

However, Rockstar clarified that it does not expect the leak to cause “any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” which would include GTA 6.