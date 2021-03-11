20 Bethesda games come to Xbox Game Pass

20 games from Bethesda are joining Xbox Game Pass from March 12, including entries from The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Wolfenstein.

Confirmed in Xbox Wire, these titles are available to all Game Pass members, while 16 of them are available everywhere via the cloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, be it on PC, console, or mobile devices.

The full list of Bethesda games joining the subscription service and available platforms are as follows:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Doom (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

Doom 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Doom 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Doom 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Doom Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

Rage 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Advertisement

Curiously, the 2016 version of Doom is not included. Fallout 76 was however already available on Game Pass since July 2020.

According to the post, “a handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S“.

To celebrate Bethesda joining Xbox, a special roundtable conversation also took place today (March 11) where key leaders of the two brands, including Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard, discussed the future of their relationship.

While, the event was light on news, Bethesda’s vice president of global marketing and communications Erin Losi did let slip that new Bethesda game announcements will coming “this summer”.

Microsoft also confirmed that some future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, although reiterated that they will honour Bethesda exclusives coming to PlayStation.