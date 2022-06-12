2023’s ‘Forza Motorsport’ has new impressive in-game footage

In-game footage for the next entry in Microsoft’s racing sim franchise Forza Motorsport was shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, and it looks like a stunner.

Being coined as “the most technically advanced racing game”, it includes features such as real-time raytracing and a dynamic night and day system. There is also a 48 times improvement in physics fidelity, making the racing even more authentic than in previous titles. Car damage is also produced down to the “individual scratches” on the vehicles.

The game is being developed by Turn 10 which has been heading up the main entries in the franchise since its inception, with Playground Games handling the open-world Forza Horizon games, along with the upcoming new Fable game.

Described as a “generational leap in immersion”, it looks to be one of the more visually impressive titles on the market. The game was originally announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in 2020 and has been a long-time coming, and will finally see release on Xbox consoles and PC in Spring 2023. It will also be available from release day for Game Pass subscribers.

