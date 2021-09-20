2D platformer sequel, ‘Freedom Planet 2’, will launch next year

Freedom Planet 2 now has an official release window, as well as a revised trailer that shows off the game’s new world map.

Announced in a tweet from Galaxy Trail, the developers of Freedom Planet, the sequel will arrive in Spring 2022. A revised trailer was also included in the tweet, showing off some new gameplay clips and new world maps.

The fast-paced platformer puts players in the shoes of one of four female heroes, each with their own fighting type: Lilac the Dragon Girl (Speed Type), Carol the Wildcat (Brawler Type), Milla the Hound (Explorer Type), and Neera the Frost Knight (Power Type).

We are happy to announce that Freedom Planet 2 will be launching in Spring 2022! We hope you look forward to it! In the meantime, we've prepared a remix of our 2019 trailer for IndieLand with updated gameplay clips, including our new world maps.https://t.co/DW9f1F5go9 — GalaxyTrail 🌀 (@galaxytrail) September 19, 2021

The world of Avalice unfolds via a sprawling world map where players can locate treasure, landmarks, and over 100 unique NPCs – each of which they are encouraged to interact with and catalogue.

Freedom Planet 2 also includes a Battlesphere arena mode, where players can practice on bosses they’ve already beaten, a Classic Mode where the game runs as its predecessor, and an Adventure Mode where anywhere is open to explore.

Freedom Planet 2 will release in Spring 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

