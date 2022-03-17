2D slasher ‘Moonscars’ will launch on PC this summer

Humble Games has announced new 2D action-platformer Moonscars, and it will launch on PC this summer.

Coming from indie developer Black Mermaid, the pixel game – which is described as a “Souls-like 2D slasher” – features a nonlinear 2D world, intense action and combat skills, a dark fantasy tale, and unique weapons (via Gematsu).

“Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world,” the synopsis reads. “Face off against the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt—and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed.”

You can check out the official announcement trailer below:

The game will be available on Steam and is currently available for fans to add to their wishlist. There isn’t an official release date just yet, but the game is slated for a summer release.

“Under grim moonlight, the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma battles, driven by a lonesome purpose: Find the Sculptor, and unravel the mystery of her existence,” the story description reads.

Publisher Humble Games is best known for its digital storefront Humble Bundle, as well as its work with indie developers. In January, Humble confirmed that it would be introducing a monthly subscription service and its own game launcher.

The service previously ran on trading donations for games, but now it costs just over £8 a month to explore the games the Humble Bundle has to offer. Last month, the Humble Games Collection was released and included a curated library of games to choose from as a member.

