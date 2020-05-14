2K Games drops cryptic teaser for ‘Mafia: Trilogy’ re-release

Days after the official Mafia Twitter account sprung back to life after a long hiatus, 2K Games has announced Mafia: Trilogy with a brand-new teaser.

Details in the video are sparse, showing just images of characters from the past Mafia games, as well as logos for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store and Steam. However, at the end of the clip, it teases a bigger announcement will come on May 19.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the teaser dropped, pages for Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia II: Definitive Edition popped up on the Microsoft store, but have now been removed, as per IGN. The latter is set to be a remaster and was given a May 19 release date.

Meanwhile, the original Mafia seems to be an extensive remake which was “faithfully recreated, with expanded story, gameplay and original score”. The revamped title is scheduled to launch in August, according to the leaked listing. However, no mention of a Microsoft store listing for a definitive edition of Mafia III has been found.

Mafia kicked off the franchise in 2002 on the PlayStation 2, the original Xbox and PC. Mafia II followed eight years later on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Finally, Mafia III was released in 2016 on current-gen consoles.

In other remaster news, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 have been revived for current-gen consoles with all new visuals, new game modes and the return of most of the original games’ iconic soundtracks. They will launch as a single package for PS4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on Epic Games Store) on September 4.