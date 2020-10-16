2K Games has revealed a second season pass for ‘Borderlands 3’

After recently announcing that Borderlands 3 will be receiving a next-gen upgrade, 2K Games has revealed the game will also be getting a second season pass.

Season pass two for Borderlands 3 will include two new add-ons and brand new looks for all four Vault Hunters. Players will be be available to purchase on November 10 – the same day the next-gen patch launches – on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia.

You can see the announcement below:

Get ready to make all kinds of mayhem with Borderlands 3's new Season Pass 2, which will feature two more add-ons unlike anything we've done before. Learn more https://t.co/u1CPb5fJua pic.twitter.com/GpxdA5hA0F — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

The first piece of content is known as Designer’s Cut. It’s said to create a new way of playing through the campaign and will include an additional skill tree for each available vault hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more features. A Director’s Cut mode is also coming in Spring 2021, however, details on the new mode are yet to be revealed.

More information on the Designer’s Cut will be release from October 20. The Borderlands Creator Team will be showcasing numerous streams relating to the content, featuring new gameplay and new reveals. All will be available to watch through the Borderlands Twitch channel. The schedule is as follow:

October 20, 5:00PMBST – The show will reveal the skill trees for the Vault Hunters, Amara and FL4K.

October 22, 5:00 PMBST – Both Moze and Zane’s new skill trees will be revealed.

October 29, 5:00 PMBST – The Borderlands Show will feature the new Arms Race mode information, developer interviews, and more.

October 30, 5:00 PMBST – Catch the first live gameplay of the Arms Race games mode.

Last month (September), 2K Games released another piece of downloadable content for Borderlands 3. The expansion is titled Psycho Krieg And The Fantastic Fustercluck, and sees players diving into the mind psychotic Krieg.