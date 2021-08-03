2K will reveal a new franchise this month – could be a Firaxis title

Take-Two has announced that 2K Games will reveal a new game this month, and Firaxis could be the team developing it.

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff confirmed a new franchise in the earnings report, although he didn’t provide any details on which studio was working on the title. “Later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year,” stated Slatoff.

Slatoff is likely referring to a game developed by Firaxis, the studio behind the Civilization and XCOM games. Firaxis has had several games in development for some time, including a turn-based Marvel game, according to rumours.

Firaxis’ take on the Marvel series will reportedly play similarly to XCOM, which features teams of soldiers taking on alien forces in turn-based battles. The series’ hard nature and deep combat systems earned the latest game in the series, XCOM 2, an average Metacritic rating of 88.

The other rumoured game in development was a Borderlands spin-off, which we now know is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Tina’s Borderlands spin-off will be a high-fantasy take on the looter shooter formula the series is known for.

Slatoff also confirmed the un-announced game would release in the current fiscal year, which started on April 1. This means the potential Firaxis title could release any time between now and March 31, 2022.

The rumoured XCOM inspired Marvel title isn’t the only Marvel title in development, as Square Enix is currently working on a Guardians Of The Galaxy game. Square Enix announced the narrative-driven single-player title at this year’s E3 event, showing an extended gameplay sequence of the four characters in action.

Elsewhere, several former Elder Scrolls developers who formed their own studio last year have announced their first game, The Wayward Realms. The game is a single-player open-world fantasy RPG set across 100 realistically scaled islands.