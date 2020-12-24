‘Halo Infinite’ will be “the ‘Halo’ game you deserve”, says 343 Industries

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has released a new statement that assures fans that the upcoming game will be worth the wait.

Studio head Bonnie Ross reassured fans that Halo Infinite will be “the Halo game you deserve” in a new post on the Halo Waypoint blog, where she also reiterated the game’s Fall 2021 release window.

“I realize the wait has been difficult, and I assure you that the team wants the game in your hands as soon as possible, but they also want to deliver something special… the Halo game you deserve,” Ross said.

“I cannot express how grateful I am for the Halo community and the encouragement you’ve expressed to us,” she added. “It has lifted us up and provided us the fuel to keep going. As you saw from the recent blog post, the team is making tremendous progress and is SO eager to show you more.”

Elsewhere in the post, the 343 Industries team also gave fans a retrospective look at the franchise over the course of the year, such as player stats and the release of the complete Master Chief Collection on PC.

In other Halo Infinite news, the game’s community manager John Junyszek recently put an end to rumours that the game is no longer being developed for the Xbox One console.

The rumours first began surfacing after a recent Linkedin post from Halo Infinite‘s art lead Chad Mirshak stated that he was “wrapping up Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S and PC”.

343 Industries also gave fans a large update on the game’s development earlier this month, sharing that there is still “more to be done” in terms of Halo Infinite’s graphics before the game finally launches on Xbox consoles and PC late 2021.