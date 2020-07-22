343 Industries has revealed the box art for ‘Halo Infinite’

Ahead of its gameplay reveal tomorrow (July 23), 343 Industries have given fans a sneak peek at the box art for Halo Infinite.

The announcement was delivered through an update by the developer the official Halo website. Striking a resemblance to the box art from the first title in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, the cover showcases series mascot Master Chief in the forefront. In the background the iconic imagery of the Halo rings can be seen across a massively open landscape.

You can see the cover art below.

Prepare for tomorrow's showcase by downloading #HaloInfinite wallpapers and social media banners today! https://t.co/7aDYd54lvm pic.twitter.com/PK5y6GwXPR — Halo (@Halo) July 22, 2020

Advertisement

Fans have also been quick to notice that a reflection in Master Chief’s visor has a figure reminiscent to one of The Banished brutes from Halo Wars 2. Recently, a teaser for the game appeared on the Halo Twitter page with an audio message, hinting the return of the enemy faction.

Another element fans have analysed is that Master Chief appears to be wearing a grappling hook on his wrist. Rumours of the equipment emerged after a report compiled by VG247 highlighted that a known Halo insider had revealed grappling hooks could be appearing in the game.

All answers are set to be revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, which will deliver gaming information for the upcoming Xbox Series X. Included will be world premieres on new titles, updates on already announced gameplay and a confirmed campaign reveal for Halo Infinite.

The show is set to start at 5pm BST, though a pre-show will begin at 4pm presented by industry veteran Geoff Keighley. This event is said to also contain many new announcements and reveals for brand new games. Both shows are reported to have no hardware information and will solely focus on games.