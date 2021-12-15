343 Industries is still hard at work fixing ‘Halo Infinite”s battle pass

343 Industries has explained that more changes are on the way for Halo Infinite including another reworking of the battle pass system.

In a blog post, 343 Industries has suggested that future updates will move the battle pass system away from its reliance on challenges.

The news follows the latest update to Halo Infinite yesterday (December 14) which added four new playlists. It included a much-requested Slayer playlist.

The current update means players will find fewer battle pass challenges that require them to play specific modes and activities. Instead, new challenges are tied to playlists with objectives such as earning a number of kills or even simply completing a match.

343 Industries explained that “there’s a lot of work to do here to truly address player feedback around these systems”. The team noted that “broader changes are going to take time”. However, it “will continue targeting meaningful services-side updates…to improve the overall experience”.

343 Industries also explained what else was being added to the game. Ranked matchmaking rules have been adjusted to increase the priority of close individual skill matches. Alongside that, overall matchmaking timeouts have been increased from 5 minutes to 10. This is to help highly skilled players find matches more easily.

It will also be easier to catch up on Halo Infinite event challenges soon too. 343 Industries will explain more when the Fracture: Terai challenge returns on January 4.

It’s been a busy time for the Halo Infinite developers with issues surrounding the Quick Resume feature for Xbox players, as well as a recent bug that caused players to spawn outside of the map.

In other gaming news, streamer and former designer, Dr Disrespect, has set up his own “AAA game studio”. The team includes former Call of Duty creative strategist Robert Bowling and Halo 5 multiplayer designer, Quinn Delhoyo.