343 Industries job listing hints to a new ‘Halo’ project

A new job listing indicates that a new project in the Halo franchise is coming from developer 343 Industries.

The listing was spotted by Twitter user Klobrille and is for a Senior Producer role at 343 Industries to help develop a new project in the Halo franchise. This position is described as a “chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams.”

No other details have yet to be revealed except the listing stating that the position is a chance to “develop a new project in the Halo universe,” indicating an entirely different project to their upcoming Halo Infinite.

Microsoft’s next-generation console the Xbox Series X is expected to arrive later this year, with the company set to deliver Halo Infinite as a launch title for the system. The game was initially announced at E3 back in 2018 during the company’s presentation. It was then shown again a year later during its 2019 presentation with an entirely new trailer.

You can watch the trailer above.

Halo Infinite has been confirmed by the developer in a community post to be shown during an upcoming presentation in July known as Xbox 20/20. The post declared: “You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re [343 Industries] extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready.”

Xbox 20/20 is set to reveal multiple first-party Xbox Game Studio games that will be released on the Xbox Series X.