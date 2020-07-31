343 Industries on ‘Halo Infinite’ graphics: “We’ve heard the feedback”

343 Industries have come forward to address Halo Infinite‘s graphics after receiving backlash over the gameplay reveal.

Read More: The Xbox Games Showcase proves that exclusivity wars are far from over

After the Halo Infinite gameplay demonstration last week (July 23), fans have been critical over the title’s graphics, prompting the developer to release a Q&A post on the official Halo site.

While the Q&A focuses on many elements of Halo Infinite, the developer spoke about the criticism in an extended answer, outlining the thought process and plans for the future.

Advertisement

“We’ve (343 Industries) heard the feedback coming from parts of the community regarding the visuals in the Halo Infinite campaign demo,” the developer said. “While we see and hear far more positive than negative, we do want to share a bit more context. From our perspective, there are two key areas being debated around the community – overall art style and visual fidelity”.

The main critique has been about the visual optimisation, which resulted in technical analysts, Digital Foundry, releasing an in-depth dissection of the game’s graphical power. You can see the full video discussing Halo Infinite‘s graphics below:

In response to the video circulating, 343 Industries acknowledged that its seen the breakdown and recognises it has “have work to do”.

“We’ve heard the Digital Foundry assessments,” the developer stated. “In many ways we are in agreement here – we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game”.

“While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess”.

Advertisement

The developer finished by stating that it doesn’t “have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity”.

The other issue being raised among fans has been the art-style, which 343 Industries defended and explained: “Based on our (343 Industries) learnings from Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Wars 2 – along with strong community feedback – we decided to shift back towards the legacy aesthetics that defined the original trilogy,” the developer explained.

“While we appreciate this may not be everyone’s personal preference, we stand by this decision and are happy to see it resonating with so many fans around the world”.

Narrative experience director Dan Chosich also came forward about the Halo Infinite issues last week (July 25), announcing to fans that “your voice matters [and] is heard”.

Halo Infinite is expected to launch alongside the Xbox Series X later this year, and will also be available on PC and Xbox One.