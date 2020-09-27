343 Industries on Halo Infinite: “We haven’t locked on release date”

Halo Infinite was delayed earlier this year, however, 343 Industries still hasn’t set a release date according to the game’s community director.

It was initially moved to 2021 release date following both critical and fan backlash to its first gameplay reveal back in July. At the time, the developer stated that “The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever.”

Despite this, recent store listings from Best Buy suggested that the game was coming soon. As a result, Halo Infinite’s community manager, Brian Jarrard, has responded to fan’s hopes in a tweet.

“PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet,” Jarrard said. “Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation”

You can read the full tweet below:

PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet. Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 24, 2020

Since it’s delay, many changes have been made to the development structure. Video game developer Certain Affinity – who have worked on previous games on the franchise – have been brought in to co-develop the remainder of the game. Veteran writer for the series Joseph Staten has also joined as the new project lead.

It was also reported earlier this week (September 22) that “new features” were being added to Halo Infinite. An anonymous Twitter user claimed that he was working on the project and that the “game is going to change everything when it’s out.”

While Halo Infinite has been delayed, Microsoft have still promised to release both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year.

Both consoles went on pre-order on September 22 and immediately sold out at all participating retailers.