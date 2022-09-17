3D Realms’ ‘WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’ to leave Early Access in 2023

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, the retro-inspired FPS from KillPixel and publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing finally has a release date, and is set to leave Early Access in Spring 2023.

Currently in Early Access, and set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, WRATH is a dark fantasy horror FPS, powered by the original Quake engine. The brand new reveal trailer below, which debuted on Friday (September 16) at Realms Deep 2022, showcases a never-before seen boss and enemy, as well as new weapons and levels.

The game is currently available via its Steam page, where the developer promises that “the veins of WRATH pump with the DNA of revered ’90s shooters,” embracing elements from classic titles such as DOOM, QUAKE, Duke Nukem, Unreal and Hexen and “carries them into the 21st century.”

The player takes on the role of Outlander, who finds himself on the shores of a dying world, having been tasked with hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. Through the game, the player will explore ancient ruins and battle “the horrors that lurk within.”

The game launched in Early Access back in 2019, and has had something of a troubled journey since then. In December 2020 it was announced that the game’s release date would be delayed, after some of the development team fell sick with COVID-19.

Despite these challenges, the game looks promising. Rick Lane took a look at WRATH for NME back in March, describing it as having the “potential to be the best of the retro-inspired shooters that have sprung from the ground like zombies since the surprise success of Dusk.”

It’s a good day for fans of retro shooters too – If WRATH’s release date isn’t enough for you, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the classic FPS Rise of the Triad is getting a remaster next year.