3D tech platform Unity announces partnership with rave events company Insomniac

Unity, one of the world’s leading platforms for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, has announced a partnership with live music experience creators, Insomniac Events.

The partnership is set to explore ways to bring music and the metaverse closer together.

According to a press release, the Insomniac Events team has partnered with Unity to bring a brand new, persistent metaverse world to its fans where they can gather and engage virtually for live music performances regardless of location.

The partnership will apparently “define a new standard of live entertainment”.

More details about the hows and whys will be announced on March 13, 2022 during a presentation at SXSW.

Looking forward to sharing the vision of @unity3d on how the metaverse will impact live entertainment, and nowhere better to do that than @sxsw !! https://t.co/EKpLwQUa6W — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) October 20, 2021

The description of the presentation says: “Imagine going to a concert with your friends from across the country – even if you are not physically in the same state. Envision meeting your favourite performer – and having a personal conversation. The fusion of the physical and virtual worlds, accelerated by the pandemic, is offering artists and fans an elevated, personalised and gamified experience and chance to connect.”

Unity is a world leader in developing 3D technology, and was even approached by the US Military to help them develop training programmes. Insomniac Events was founded in 1993 and puts on dance festivals, club nights and raves around the world.

Tomorrow we head back through the Portal to celebrate 5 years of @okeechobeefest 😎🌀🏝☀️ pic.twitter.com/MEQWgDOEme — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 3, 2022

“Partnering with Insomniac Events is a fantastic opportunity for us here at Unity,” said Peter Moore, Senior VP and General Manager, Sports & Live Entertainment, Unity. “Pasquale and his team are revolutionary and always looking to expand their vision and bring extra value to their community.

“This partnership is the beginning of a long relationship that we believe will usher in a new level of interactive and immersive experiences within the world of live entertainment.

“It is an honour to be partnered with an incredible company like Unity on this new journey,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO, Insomniac Events.

”Our vision is to create a social experience in which everyone is a headliner – where stories and music unite us in discovery, love and a true sense of belonging. Unity is helping us create a world’s first experience for our community as we work together to deliver the next level of what the metaverse can be for entertainment and music.”

Earlier this year, Warner Music teamed up with metaverse platform Sandbox to launch Concert Theme Park.

And speaking to NME, Roblox vice president and head of music Jon Vlassopulos explained how some artists will be able to “launch and sustain successful careers virtually” without ever having to play real-life gigs.