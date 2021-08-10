4K and 60FPS performance for ‘GTA 5’ expanded & enhanced teased by German Playstation blog

According to a post on the official German PlayStation blog, GTA 5 will run at 4K and 60FPS in the enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series S|X editions launching later this year.

The post, which was spotted by Twitter user Yan2295, supposedly confirms the next-gen iteration of the game will have 4K support on all three next-gen consoles. GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will also include 60FPS support on each system.

PC players have been able to play GTA 5 at 4K and 60FPS for some time, but console players on the PS4 and Xbox One were locked at 1080p. Rockstar never added PS4 Pro or Xbox One X support for GTA 5, which meant it still ran at 1080p on both consoles despite the improved capabilities.

The German PlayStation blog states that GTA V Expanded & Enhanced, releasing on November 11th, will run at 4K and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. pic.twitter.com/wDhb2luo6S — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 9, 2021

Rockstar announced the expanded edition of GTA 5 earlier this year during Sony’s Future Of Gaming event. The developer had previously announced technical improvements for the enhanced edition, but had provided no specific details.

GTA 5 expanded & enhanced will also feature new vehicle upgrades which allow players to improve the top speed of select cars. This is likely the result of the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X being able to process the game world faster, enabling players to move quicker without performance issues.

GTA Online will also launch on the console as a separate game, and PS5 users will be able to download it for free until February. GTA Online will only feature the multiplayer portion of the game, similar to Red Dead Online. Rockstar has not confirmed pricing details for GTA Online after February. However, Red Dead Online costs £17.99 on Steam, so GTA 5 fans can likely expect something similar.

GTA 5 originally launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. It has since launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC, selling an estimated 140million units globally, making it one of the most profitable video games of all time.

