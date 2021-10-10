4million free copies of ‘PC Building Simulator’ have been claimed in 24 hours

PC Building Simulator is this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store and has been claimed over 4million times in just 24 hours.

PC Building Simulator, this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store, usually costs £14.99. It has proved extremely popular as the Epic Games Store has announced on Twitter that over 4million players have already claimed the game.

To celebrate, the downloadable content for PC Building Simulator is between 10 and 50 per cent off, depending on which content is chosen. One of these DLCs lets players take on the job of looking after the technology at an esports event and ensure that competitors’ rigs are all running as well as possible.

PC Building Simulator is our free game this week and has already been claimed by over 4 million players 🥳 As part of the celebration, DLC for PC Building Simulator is 10% – 50% off! Check it out: https://t.co/4ad3oU2ruo pic.twitter.com/oHNVTXFhj4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 8, 2021

PC Building Simulator was first released in 2019 and allowed players to create gaming PCs using real-world parts from developers like AMD, Cooler Master, Corsair, MSI, EVGA, and Gigabyte. Offers can be accepted from your emails, and every build or repair will turn a profit. Players will gradually develop their business into a whole company.

The Epic Games Store is adding its own achievements starting next week. The first games to get the feature include Rocket League, Alan Wake Remastered, and Zombie Army 4. The achievements will be known as Epic achievements. These will replace the previous system but won’t overwrite what players have already accomplished.

Each achievement has its own XP rewards associated with it. Once a player earns 1000xp for one game, they will receive a platinum achievement. A new tab will be added to a game’s details where players can track and share their accomplishments with others. The details of these achievements will also be visible on the game’s store page.

Elsewhere, a developer for The Elder Scrolls Online has said that New World‘s success is good for the MMO genre as a whole.