50 Cent quietly deletes posts that caused ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ stir

50 Cent has deleted a number of social media posts that fans believed to be teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The rapper’s original posts on Twitter and Instagram claimed that something “bigger than Power” was in the works, and featured an image of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City‘s logo.

While 50 Cent claimed he would “explain this later”, the posts have since been deleted on both social media channels. However, this snapshot from Wayback Machine shows the Instagram post before it was deleted.

The social media posts caused fans to suggest 50 Cent will be involved in Rockstar Games’ upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6, which is currently in development. The now-deleted image showed a logo of Rockstar‘s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which reports have claimed will be the setting of Grand Theft Auto 6.

As some fans have suggested, it’s possible that 50 Cent was discussing a project he’s not yet allowed to announce. It wouldn’t be the first time the rapper has landed in hot water for his social media habits: back in 2016, 50 Cent was questioned in court over an Instagram that appeared to flaunt his wealth despite filing for bankruptcy.

Speaking to a judge, 50 Cent argued the money in the photo was fake, but it still led to an examination of his assets.

Last month, 50 Cent revealed that he is contemplating making new music. “I get the attention that I want from music when I want it,” he shared. “I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now.”

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, development of Rockstar Games’ upcoming title is still underway, despite a major leak that occurred last September.

