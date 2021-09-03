505 Games admits it could have handled ‘Control’ next-gen upgrade better

505 Games, publisher of Control, has conceded that the way it handled the next-gen upgrade for the game could have been better.

This comes from an interview with 505 Games president Neil Ralley over on GamesIndustry.biz, as players were required to buy the Control Ultimate Edition to get a generational upgrade.

“We learnt a lot from that,” says Ralley. “Did we as a publisher handle it in the best way and communicate it in the best way to the audience? Maybe not. But we did our best to satisfy consumers.”

“Moving forwards, we will be able to do this in a much better way and you’ll see that in the next examples that we’ve got with Ghostrunner at the end of September and Assetto Corsa in early 2022. I’m very confident that we’ll handle that in a much better way,” Ralley added.

The publisher was in hot water in August of last year when it announced in a blog post that only the Control Ultimate Edition would be eligible for the free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of the game.

At the time 505 Games released a statement that claimed “blockers” were the reason for the lack of a free next-gen upgrade. “Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons,” explained the post.

In the GamesIndustry.biz interview Ralley offers no further detail as to the specifics of these “blockers”, but he does elaborate on how the company aims to avoid the issue in the future. “For Control, we made certain decisions restricting how we could perform Smart Delivery for the next-gen version of Control.

“They were the correct decisions at the time, but they created those blockers. We were unable to backtrack and reorganise how we were developing the Ultimate Edition for there to be a sensible and fair way to do Smart Delivery,” Ralley added.

