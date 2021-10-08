60million games redeemed as part of PlayStation’s Play At Home initiative

The selection of free games for PlayStation users as part of the Play At Home programme has led to the download of 60million games.

Head of global marketing at Sony, Eric Lempel, talked about the initiative in a blog post. They said that “the Play At Home campaign has been an extraordinary success, and we are honoured to have played a role in supporting gamers around the world. To date, players have redeemed more than 60 million games from the program.”

More than 11million downloads of PSVR titles, 30million from indie partners, and 4million add-ons as well. The Play At Home initiative was conceived as a way to keep people at home during the COVID-19 pandemic via offering games completely free. Games included in the program are the Ratchet & Clank reboot from 2016, Enter The Gungeon, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and more.

Advertisement

In other PlayStation news, ex-Sony CEO Shawn Layden has recently explained why he decided to bring exclusive games to PC. “The strategy as we were developing it when I was there was that we need to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be,” Layden began.

“We need to go to where they are because they’ve decided not to come to my house. So I’ve got to go to their house now, and what’s the best way to go to their house?”

Layden added that PC was the easiest platform to do this for, as “the engineering challenge isn’t so great” and that developers will already have the needed equipment at home.

Elsewhere, long-time Call Of Duty developer Infinity Ward is setting up a new studio in Austin, Texas, whilst it is also rumoured that the studio is working on a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot.