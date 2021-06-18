700,000 graphics cards were bought by crypto-miners in early 2021 alone

In the first quarter of 2021, analysts believe that crypto-miners have purchased an estimated 700,000 mid-to-high range graphics cards.

Analysts at Jon Peddie Research claim that the crypto-mining industry was responsible for purchasing 25% of all GPUs in the first months of 2021. They estimate that this translates to “700,000 high-end and mid range” graphics cards which are worth around $500million in market value.

Crypto-mining uses the processing power of graphics cards to create new bitcoin, a digital cryptocurrency that has raised significantly in value over the years.

Advertisement

The research model provided by JPR works on the assumption that PC sales are slightly down, however there’s been a huge spike in sales for individual graphics cards. They believe that their model detects dedicated mining farms because these crypto-miners only purchase graphics cards as opposed to fully build PCs.

The researchers note that they cannot put a market value on the impact of current large scale crypto-miners because the prices of graphics cards “are so volatile and increase almost every minute as bots fight or negotiate with other bots and humans.”

JPR also point out a divergence between the two primary graphics card companies AMD and Nvidia. While Nvdia have taken steps to reduce the effectiveness of crypto-mining on their own cards – such as introducing firmware that reduces the capacity for GPUs to create bitcoin – AMD has made no such move.

As PC Gamer notes, the price of Ethereum bitcoin remains high – meaning that crypto-miners will still have good reason to purchase GPUs in bulk.

Advertisement

In other news, pirated games and software – including Adobe Photoshop – helped spread a strain of malware that infected 3.2million PCs and stole over 1.2 terabytes of personal details.