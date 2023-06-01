’90s mystery staple ‘The 7th Guest’ is getting a VR reboot

1993 CD-ROM game The 7th Guest is being remade as a VR title by Arizona Sunshine developer Vertigo Games.

The VR adaptation was announced at the Meta Showcase today (June 1) and is being developed by Vertigo Games, the Plaion-owned studio behind After The Fall and Arizona Sunshine.

Although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, Vertigo Games is planning to launch The 7th Guest for the Meta Quest 2 and PC VR headsets later this year.

Originally launched in 1993, The 7th Guest is a horror-puzzle game that tasks players with exploring the mansion of sinister toymaker Henry Stauf. This will remain true for Vertigo Games’ VR version, which will be “rooted” in the same lore and has featured involvement from the original’s writer, Matthew Costello, and some of the first game’s developers.

In its VR iteration, The 7th Guest will allow players to interact with “every haunted nook and cranny” of Stauf’s mansion, which will include picking up items and clues to solve puzzles. Much of the story will be told through volumetric live-action performances, with Vertigo Games touting its applications in The 7th Guest as a first for VR gaming.

“I can still remember being mesmerised when I played the original,” shared game director Paul van der Meer. It all felt so real to me. And so mysterious! Being able to bring that iconic game to VR is a dream come true and I can’t wait to share the result with everyone.”

The 7th Guest isn’t the only ’90s horror game to be receiving a modern-day reimagining this year. In May, THQ Nordic showcased its upcoming Alone In The Dark reboot, which has cast David Harbour and Jodie Comer as its dual protagonists and will see the pair explore a rural manor in search of a missing person.