Watch 96-year-old woman win Wii Bowling tournament in wholesome video

A 96-year-old woman and her 85-year-old partner have won a Wii Sports Bowling tournament in France, taking home the competition’s trophy on behalf of their retirement home.

The pair were competing at a tournament held by Gamers Assembly, which took place over the weekend (April 8-11).

Jeanine (96) and Gilbert (85) were representing their retirement home at the competition, and managed to take home the tournament’s first-place trophy thanks to a well-placed strike from Jeanine (via Eurogamer).

In the final round, Jeanine takes a moment to line up her shot before swinging the Wii controller forward to land a perfect strike. When every pin is knocked down, the audience erupts in cheers, with Jeanine and Gilbert moving to the front of the stage to celebrate.

You can watch the moment below:

96 year old Jeanine and 85 year old Gilbert won a Wii Bowling LAN in France this weekend We need more of this pic.twitter.com/NPtauo3xmz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 11, 2023

In a follow-up clip, Jeanine and Gilbert can be seen posing with their trophy — a shattered bowling pin with a Wii remote inside.

Also shouts to @Elchocobo the main caster for the event. Mans had the energy — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 11, 2023

While the Wii Shop Channel shut down in 2019, Nintendo‘s fan-favourite bowling game was brought to modern consoles with Nintendo Switch Sports, which launched last year.

Though the game featured a number of other sporting game modes, our four-star review of Nintendo Switch Sports found that bowling stood out as one of the best.

“Bowling remains as fantastic as ever, and has benefited from the improvement to motion controls: curling a heavy bowling ball down an alley and watching it go exactly where you planned (for better or worse) feels wonderful, and a separate game mode that adds obstacles to the alley offers an extra bit of challenge for anyone looking for it,” reads our review.

In November 2022, Nintendo Switch Sports was updated to bring back the Wii Sports’ golfing mode. A month later, Switch Sports was the eighth best-selling game at Christmas.

