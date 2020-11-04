A 10-hour ‘Dragon Quest XI S’ demo is now live for PS4, PC, Xbox One

Square Enix has released a 10-hour demo for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition.

The developer and publisher announced the demo via a new blog post on its website, where it listed out what gamers can expect from the expansive demo. “To be frank, calling this a demo is kind of underselling it,” it said.

“The download lets you play through the entirety of the opening chapters – a gargantuan chunk of game that could take you around 10 hours, depending on how you play,” it added, before detailing what the demo will entail.

The demo kicks off with the player character and companion Gemma climbing Cobblestone Tor to mark their ascent into adulthood, before things go awry and the player character discovers that he wields a hidden power. The player’s journey to uncover more about his newfound abilities then begins, setting out on an epic adventure.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming game below:

Some of the details that Square Enix has revealed includes the ability to switch between the game’s standard synthesised soundtrack and its new orchestral soundtrack at any point throughout the game.

The game will also introduce a new “ultra-fast” combat option, that lets players speed up battles. Square Enix notes that combat speeds can be adjusted at any point – even mid-battle – and encourages players to battle bosses at a normal pace to avoid misreading information.

The demo – and full game – will also come with an improved crafting system. With the introduction of the Fun Size Forge, players will be able to create unique armors, weapons and more at any point throughout the game, compared to the limited times it could be utilised in the original game.

All progression made in the demo will also carry forward into the full game when it launches in December, and completing the demo will earn players “a few useful items”, although specifics have yet to be revealed.

The complete Definitive Edition will also introduce new side-quests for the player’s companions to flesh out their backstories, and will also include the option to play the entire game in 2D.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is scheduled to release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on December 4.