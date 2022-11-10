A ‘Call of Duty’ fan has remade the Shipment map in ‘Halo Infinite’

The long-awaited beta launch of Halo Infinite’s Forge mode has finally arrived, and players are already getting creative with it.

Forge Mode, launched in beta, has finally arrived in Halo Infinite, after a troubled launch for the game that recently saw Xbox Game Studios’ Matt Booty admitting that the game “fell short” on delivering post-launch content, describing it as “stumbling” at the finish line.

The game’s Winter Update, which also added mission replay and a campaign co-op mode, brought the long-awaited Forge feature to Halo Infinite, allowing players to create their own custom maps – opening the floodgates to creations from the game’s more creative fans.

Those fans include Xbox user IncensedLoki99, who has remade classic Call of Duty map Shipment in the game, in a video that can be seen below.

It’s a pretty faithful recreation, and it’s bound to be just one of many custom maps due to come out of the recently-launched mode, from projects like these to more weird and wonderful constructions.

Developer 343 Industries is likely hoping that the Winter update can turn Halo Infinite’s fortunes around, which has been heavily criticised by fans for its rocky start. While Forge Mode is certain to please long-time Halo players, they were less pleased by the news that the developer had to abandon its plans for split-screen co-op in the game.

Coincidentally, this Forge creation is not even the only re-imagining of Shipment on the cards for players right now. Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward is getting in on the action too, announcing that “reimagined” versions of popular maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of the game’s first season.