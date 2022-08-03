‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay

It’s been confirmed that the release of stealth horror-shooter Gloomwood has been pushed back by a few weeks.

After being announced back in 2020, Gloomwood was set to be released later this month (August 16) but will now come to early-access on September 3.

Announcing the news was legendary actor Malcolm McDowell, who’s starred in the likes of A Clockwork Orange, Halloween and Star Trek: Generations. McDowell has also appeared in games like Wing Commander 3 and 4, Fallout 3, God of War 3, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

“We’re sorry to have to delay Gloomwood a few weeks, however we’re sure you can wait,” wrote New Blood’s Dave Oshry on Twitter. “But don’t just take it from me! Listen to legendary star of stage and screen, Sir Malcolm McDowell,” he added before sharing a video of McDowell.

In the clip, McDowell says: “I am now speaking in particular to all the Gloomwood fans around the world. These guys that make this game want to apologise for the short delay. Yeah, right. But it’s only a few short weeks. For God’s sake, you can wait until then.”

We're sorry to have to delay Gloomwood a few weeks, however we're sure you can wait. But don't just take it from me! Listen to legendary star of stage and screen, Sir Malcolm McDowell. pic.twitter.com/lFgayx1xtO — ULTRAKILL ACT II SOON™ (@DaveOshry) August 2, 2022

An announcement on Steam explains that the delay is “Due to some unforeseen game development issues that have cropped up over the last few months, as well as several of our developers falling sick to The Gloom (COVID).”

“This extra time will allow us to make sure all these issues are sorted, add extra polish, and give some space to the major update for one of our other games Ultrakill which is now releasing its second act on August 16.”

The post concluded: “As you may know, we here at New Blood hold ourselves to an extremely high standard and Gloomwood is no exception.”

