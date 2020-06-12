A ‘Demon’s Souls’ remake is coming to the PlayStation 5

FromSoftware’s 2009 game Demon’s Souls is getting a next-gen remake. It was announced during Sony’s The Future of Gaming event, which took place yesterday (June 11).

The game was originally released exclusively for the PS3 and is the precursor to the popular Dark Souls franchise. The Demon’s Souls remake will be helmed by developer Bluepoint Games, best known for its 2018 remake of Shadow Of The Colossus, and will be exclusive to the upcoming PlayStation 5.

The official announcement trailer’s description described the upcoming remake as “completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced”. It also noted some of the enhancements players will get to experience on the PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

“In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate,” the description read.

Watch the announcement trailer here.

The description also mentioned that a ‘Fractured Mode’ is coming to Demon’s Souls, but no further details have been provided of what the mode brings. No release date for the remake has been revealed either.

The Future Of Gaming event revealed many other games coming to the PS5, such as a Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to Insomniac Games 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man. Other notable announcements included a new Ratchet & Clank game, as well as a follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn.

Advertisement

The event also gave fans a first look at the upcoming PlayStation 5, which will be released in two versions. One will come with a standard disk drive while the other will be digital-only. A release date for the console has not yet been revealed.