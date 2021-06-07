A fan has remade ‘Goldeneye 007’ in the ‘Far Cry 5’ level editor

A fan of classic 1997 N64 first-person shooter Goldeneye 007 has recreated the entire game inside Far Cry 5.

The fan, a YouTuber going by the name Krollywood, has used the level editor in Far Cry 5 to recreate all of the levels from Goldeneye, including the iconic Dam opener and Cradle finale with a real eye for detail.

A trailer below shows a quick overview of all of the levels:

Krollywood spoke to Kotaku about the project, which they say took them around 1,400 hours over three years.

Krollywood explained that they used the Far Cry 5 editor rather than another due to the fact it has a wide range of assets available in it, including assets from Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs.

Earlier in the year, a playable version of the recently leaked ‘GoldenEye 007‘ Xbox arcade remaster found its way online thanks to a leaker.

The leak of the ROM follows the leak of two hours of game footage on January 31. The video shows a full playthrough of the game, along with 30 minutes of multiplayer footage running at 4K/60 FPS on the Xenia Emulator. The emulator was used to allow the gameplay footage to be played at this resolution and framerate.

Speaking to VGC, Grant Kirkhope, a composer for Rare, explained that complications with rights were the reason The GoldenEye remaster did not release: “The main reason it didn’t happen was because there were too many stakeholders.”

In a break from series tradition, the upcoming Far Cry 6 will not have an arcade mode or a map editor.

In a new Reddit AMA, several Far Cry 6 developers took questions from fans about their upcoming first-person action game, revealing the absence of these modes.

Speaking about Arcade mode specifically, game director Alexandre Letendre said: “Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”