A fan project has reinvented ‘Metroid Prime’ as a 2D game

A demo of a fan-made 2D remake of Metroid Prime has been released.

The playable demo of Metroid Prime 2D shows off the fan attempt to remake the 3D GameCube version of Metroid Prime as a classic Super Metroid style 2D game.

A blog post by Team SCU, the developers behind the game, revealed that work on Metroid Prime 2D has been ongoing since 2004, although the team have been quiet in recent years: “While public progress has appeared stagnant for the last 5 years, there has actually been a tremendous amount of foundational work being done in private.

“This work has laid the bedrock on which we have constructed a video sequence as a celebration of the 15th anniversary of Metroid Prime.”

A trailer for the project is available below:

Team SCU has explained that whilst the game started as a “pixel-perfect translation” from the original 3D Metroid Prime to a 2D version, the current development team are taking a different approach.

They describe this as “a commentary on the shift from classic 3D to modern 3D gaming” where they intend to take core concepts, and translate them into “logical 2D solutions” in order to focus on “building a good game.”

Fans are being quick to download the demo, as Nintendo have shut down similar projects in the past, most famously closing down the “AM2R” Metroid 2 remake project.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of four major Nintendo franchises, with Mario, Zelda, Metroid and Donkey Kong all sharing the honour. So far only Mario has received any attention, though the main focus of the event, the limited release Super Mario 3D All Stars, was removed from sale on March 31.

In absence of any celebrations for Zelda, fans took to the internet to share their own tributes, from fan-art to cosplay.